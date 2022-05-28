7 year old boy, missing overnight in Uintah County, found Saturday morning

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-year-old boy riding a motorcycle in Uintah County who went missing Friday night boy was found Saturday morning.

Uintah County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. Friday on a call of a missing boy, who was last seen in the area of Dyer Park, about 25 miles north of Vernal.

“Within minutes of receiving the call, Uintah County Search and Rescue, along with multiple law enforcement officers from other agencies responded to the area and began looking for the missing child,” a Uintah County Sheriff statement says.

“Searchers learned that the boy was out riding his motorcycle when he disappeared. The motorcycle was located by family members prior to searchers arriving on scene, but the child was not with the bike.”

Searchers looked throughout the night and into the morning hours with the assistance of helicopters from the Department of Public Safety and Classic Lifeguard, the statement says.

“At approximately 10:30 a.m. the boy was found by search and rescue, approximately 2.5 miles from where his motorcycle had been found.

“He was checked out by medical crews on scene and then reunited with his family.”

Sheriff Steve Labrum expressed his “deepest gratitude to several agencies and search and rescue teams that came to assist, including the Department of Public Safety, Classic Lifeguard, law enforcement officers from the the U.S Forest Service, BLM, and DNR, and search and rescue teams from Uintah County, Duchesne County, Wasatch County, and Moffat County, Colorado.

“There were also many other resources on standby, ready and willing to assist in the search,” the statement says.