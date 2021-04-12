‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ tops North American box office with $13.4M

April 11 (UPI) — “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the No. 1 movie at the North American box office for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The monster mashup opened last weekend with $32.2 million, which was the highest amount a film has raked in during its debut in the past year when the coronavirus pandemic has kept people out of theaters and watching films at home.

Before then, “Wonder Woman 1984” held the record with $16.7 million when it premiered in December and “Tom and Jerry” scored $14 million when it opened in February.

All three movies were released by Warner Bros. simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Coming in at No. 2 for the weekend box office of April 9-11 with $2.7 million is “Nobody,” followed by “The Unholy” at No. 3 with $2.4 million, “Raya and the Last Dragon” at No. 4 with $2.1 million and “Voyagers” at No. 4 with $1.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Tom and Jerry” at No. 6 with $1.1 million, “The Girl Who Believes in Miracles” at No. 7 with $600,000, “The Courier” at No. 8 with $400,000, “Chaos Walking” at No. 9 with $300,000 and “The Croods: A New Age” at No. 10 with $200,000.

The weekend’s total box office take was about $25 million compared with $43 million the week before over four days on Easter weekend.