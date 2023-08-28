‘Gran Turismo’ tops North American box office with $17.3M

Aug. 27 (UPI) — Gran Turismo — starring Orlando Bloom and David Harbour — is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $17.3 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Barbie with $17.1 million, followed by Blue Beetle at No. 3 with $12.8 million, Oppenheimer at No. 4 with $9 million and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at No. 5 with $6.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Meg 2: The Trench at No. 6 with $5.1 million, Strays at No. 7 with $4.7 million, Retribution at No. 8 with $3.3 million, The Hill at No. 9 with $2.5 million and Haunted Mansion at No. 10 with $2.1 million.