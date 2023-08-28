Man, 56, dies after ATV accident on challenging trail in Kane County

KANAB, Utah, Aug. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 56-year-old man died Friday following an ATV accident on a challenging trail in Kane County.

David Matthews, of Washington, Utah, was riding ATVs with his father at the Hog Canyon trail system north of Kanab about 2 p.m. Friday when the accident occurred, the Kane County Sheriff‘s Office said in a news release.

“Because of the remote location of the accident, it took time for emergency personnel to arrive,” the release says. “Despite the quickest arrival possible of emergency medical services, [Matthews] succumbed to his injures at the scene.”

Members of another group of ATV riders in the area performed CPR prior to first responders’ arrival, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the accident occurred due to the nature of the trail,” the release says.

The trail where the men were riding “has long been recognized as one of the more challenging routes in our county, demanding skill and caution from riders,” according to the sheriff’s office. “There have been several severe accidents, including other fatalities on this trail.”

“Sheriff [Tracy] Glover expresses his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” the release says. “Losing a loved one is never easy, and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. We understand the pain and grief they are experiencing, and we assure them of our continued support.”

The sheriff’s office also offered the following safety guidelines for riding ATVs on Kane County trails: