Harry and Meghan Markle tell their story in Netflix doc trailer

Dec. 5 (UPI) — Former royals Meghan and Harry are telling their story in their own words in “Harry & Meghan,” a documentary set for Netflix.

The six-episode documentary promises to reveal secrets about the British monarchy and provide the couple’s narrative on their move to the U.S., in what royal watchers dubbed “Megxit.”

The documentary is scheduled to air its first set of episodes on Thursday, with the second set of episodes released to the streamer on Dec. 15.

“No one knows the full truth,” Harry, 38, says in the trailer. “We know the full truth.”

In the trailer, the couple shows vignettes of their life together including photos from what looks like a trip to Africa and and video of Markle while expecting. There are also clips from the couples’ interviews for the docs that shed light on their challenges as working members of the British royal family.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” Harry says. “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

The couple famously retreated from their status as British royals and moved to Montecito, Calif., where they bought a home for themselves and their son, Archie.

They had their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana, in the U.S. in 2021.

In the trailer, Harry specifically references his mother, the late Princess Diana by saying, “The pain and suffering of marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says as images of Diana running a gauntlet of press and tabloid headlines are shown. Meghan, 41, then says “I realized, they’re never going to protect you.”

The Netflix synopsis reads, “The series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.

“With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Director Liz Garbus, who previously helmed documentaries on Marilyn Monroe and Nina Simone, was entrusted to helm the project.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story – a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Meghan told Variety. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

The doc is part of the former royals’ Netflix multi-year, multi-media content production deal that was signed in September 2021.