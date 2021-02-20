HBO Max working with J.J. Abrams on new sci-fi series

Feb. 20 (UPI) — HBO Max said Friday it has ordered a new series called “Subject to Change,” based on an original story from writer-director-producer J.J. Abrams.

Jennifer Yale will be executive producer and showrunner on the series about “a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure,” the streaming service said.

Yale was a producer on “Legion” and “Outlander,” and a writer for “Dexter.”

No casting has been announced for “Subject to Change.”

“It’s been incredible fun weaving this rather insane yarn with Jenn, and I am grateful to her and everyone at HBO Max for the opportunity to bring this story to life,” Abrams said in a press release.

Abrams’ credits include “Lovecraft Country,” “Westworld,” “Lost,” “Alias” and the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” franchises.