In 1st answer to Harry-Meghan interview, royal family says it’ll address ‘concerns’

March 9 (UPI) — Buckingham Palace on Tuesday issued its first response to accusations of racism by Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, saying that the royal family plans to address the “concerning” issues privately.

The official response came two days after CBS aired an interview between Oprah Winfrey and the Sussexes that addressed why the couple stepped back from royal life and moved to the United States.

The couple told Winfrey that racism played “a large part” in why they decided to move to California. They recalled that the royal family had discussed and had concerns about how dark their son’s skin would be, and failed to provide Markle with support when she told an aide she’d become suicidal.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement read.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

During a visit Tuesday to a coronavirus vaccination site in London, Prince Charles did not answer a reporter’s question about the couple’s interview. Prince Charles is the father of Prince Harry, father in-law to Markle and grandfather to their son Archie.