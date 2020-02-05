Incubus announces new tour with special guests 311; Utah stop planned

Feb. 4 (UPI) — Incubus announced Tuesday a new North American tour that will feature special guests 311 and Badflower.

The band will kick off the tour on July 15 in Auburn, Wash., at the White River Amphitheatre before ending things on Sept. 5 in Noblesville, Ind., at the Ruoff Music Center.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

Incubus is set to release a new EP titled Trust Fall (Side B) in April. The project will include the newly released single “Our Love” alongside “Into The Summer.”

Here is the full list of dates for Incubus’ 2020 North American tour

July 15 — Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

July 17 — Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

July 18 — Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

July 19 — Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 21 — Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

July 22 — Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

July 24 — Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

July 25 — Denver, Colo., at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

July 26 — Bonner Springs, Kan., at Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

July 28 — Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 29 — Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 30 — Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 — Atlanta, Ga., at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 2 — Tampa, Fla., at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 — West Palm Beach, Fla., at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 — Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 7 — Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 8 — Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 12 — Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 14 — Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 15 — Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 16 — Gilford, N.H., at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug. 18 — Burgettstown, Pa., at S&T Bank Music Park

Aug. 19 — Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Syracuse, N.Y., at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 22 — Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 23 — Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 26 — Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 28 — Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 — Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 30 — Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 1 — Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 — Rogers, Ark., at Walmart AMP

Sept. 4 — Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 5 — Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center