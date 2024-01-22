The Doobie Brothers announce Utah tour date

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Doobie Brothers, one of the most popular music acts in pop rock history will be rolling into Utah this summer when the group takes the stage at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Aug. 30.
General ticket sales begins Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time, and a limited number of VIP Packages will also be available, “including amazing seats, access to the pre-show soundcheck, preferred entrance and more,” according to their press release.
For complete tour and ticket information fans can visit LiveNation.com.
The group will be kicking off its 38 city tour starting in Seattle June 15. Other major venues include Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, and New York City at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 7, 2024.
Steve Winwood, “composer of countless hits over the past five decades” including “Higher Love,” “Valerie,” “Back In The High Life Again,” will also be performing at USANA that night.
The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour will once again feature band members Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee, who, until last year’s 50th anniversary tour had not played on the road together for more than 25 years.
“Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five Top 10 singles, 16 Top 40 hits, three multi-platinum albums, seven platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies.”
The Doobies have also won four Grammy Awards and are members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Note: The Robert Cray Band is also touring with The Doobie Brothers this summer, although they will NOT be playing at the USANA tour date.
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: THE 2024 TOUR DATES include:
Saturday, June 15** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, June 16** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 18** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thursday, June 20** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 22** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Sunday, June 23** Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Tuesday, June 25** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 26** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Saturday, June 29** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, June 30** Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tuesday, July 2** Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Wednesday, July 3** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort
Saturday, July 6** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Monday, July 8** Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Wednesday, July 10** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 11** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 13** Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 14** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Tuesday, July 30++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Wednesday, July 31++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, Aug. 3++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sunday, Aug. 4++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, Aug. 6++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, Aug. 7++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, Aug. 9++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Saturday, Aug. 10++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Monday, Aug. 12++ Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Tuesday, Aug. 13++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thursday, Aug. 15++ Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Saturday, Aug. 17++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sunday, Aug. 18++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Tuesday, Aug. 20++ Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thursday, Aug. 22++ Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Saturday, Aug. 24++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, Aug. 25++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, Aug. 27++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Thursday, Aug. 29++ Denver, CO Ball Arena
Friday, Aug. 30++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
**with Robert Cray
++with Steve Winwood
“Citi is the official card of The Doobie Brothers 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 23 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, January 25 at 10 p.m. local through the Citi Entertainment program.
“For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.”