Jenna Ortega to play Lydia’s daughter in ‘Beetlejuice 2’

May 10 (UPI) — Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has joined the cast of the horror comedy Beetlejuice 2, which is set for release Sept. 6, 2024.

Ortega will play the daughter of Lydia, played by Winona Ryder in director Tim Burton‘s original 1988 classic.

Ryder and Michael Keaton, who played the first movie’s titular trouble-making ghost, are returning for the sequel.

Justin Theroux from Mosquito Coast and The Leftovers is onboard to play an undisclosed role.

Beetlejuice starred Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin as Barbara and Adam, a kind-hearted couple killed in a car accident who return as ghosts to their rural home and find an ostentatious family from New York City moving in.

They try everything they can to scare away Charles (Jeffrey Jones), Delia (Catherine O’Hara) and Lydia, but the family is thrilled at the idea of living in a haunted house.

Barbara and Adam eventually hire Beetlejuice to get rid of them, but he ends up being a lot more trouble than he is worth.

The film also inspired a popular Broadway musical.