‘Home Alone’ icon Macaulay Culkin gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Dec. 2 (UPI) — Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

Catherine O’Hara, who played Culkin’s mother in the classic family film, spoke at the dedication of the landmark’s 2,765th star.

“The reason families all over the world can’t let a year go by without watching and loving Home Alone together is because of Macaulay Culkin,” O’Hara said.

“It is Macaulay’s perfect performance as Kevin McCallister that gave us that little everyboy on an extraordinary adventure,” she added. “I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do. It really was as if ambushed the home of this real little boy named Kevin and he went along with it just for the fun of it. He is the dearest thing.”

The former child star has also appeared in Uncle Buck, The Good Son, Richie Rich, My Girl, The Righteous Gemstones and American Horror Story.

“Macaulay Culkin has been a staple in pop culture for decades,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement about the 43-year-old actor’s latest achievement.

“He has an extensive trajectory of work but his movie, Home Alone, is one of the most beloved holiday movies known the world over.”

Culkin’s fiancee, The Suite Life and Station 19 actress Brenda Song, as well as their two young sons, were also on hand to mark the occasion.

“You are absolutely everything. You’re my champion. You’re the only person happier for me today than I am,” Culkin told Song during his acceptance speech.

“You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known,” he added. “You’ve given me just all my purpose, you’ve given me family. After the birth of our two boys you’ve become my three favorite people. I love you so much.”

Culkin’s Party Monster co-star Natasha Lyonne, goddaughter Paris Jackson, siblings Quinn and Rory Culkin were also among the attendees.