Jeremy Renner shares photo of him enjoying family day at Six Flags

April 9 (UPI) — Hawkeye, Rennervations and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner posted a photo of him with his family Friday at California’s Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park.

The picture also included the motorized scooter the actor used to get around the park, three months after he was critically injured in a snowplowing accident in Nevada.

Renner posted the snapshot a day after his interview with broadcast journalist Diane Sawyer aired on ABC.

The actor suffered a broken face and eye socket, broken ribs, a broken clavicle, right shoulder and both ankles, a punctured lung, and a severe head laceration in the Jan. 2 mishap in which he failed to set the plow’s brake properly, then tried to stop it before it could run over his nephew.

See Renner’s Instagram post here.