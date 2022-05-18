Josh Gad says he doesn’t know the lyrics to ‘Frozen’s’ ‘Let It Go’

May 17 (UPI) — Josh Gad said he doesn’t know the lyrics to “Frozen”‘s “Let It Go” and recalled how he had to sing the song onstage while appearing on “Good Morning America.”

Gad detailed on Tuesday how recently he was at Carnegie Hall to honor Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez who wrote the songs from “Frozen.”

Gad, who voices Olaf in the “Frozen” series, also got to reunite with his co-stars Kristen Bell and Santino Fontana at the event.

“People assume that because I’m in ‘Frozen,’ I know the lyrics to ‘Let It Go,’ Gad said before recalling how he performed the track.

“There was a little monitor but everybody was like, ‘Yeah Josh. You just move over you know it already. We need this,'” he continued about how he wasn’t able to use a teleprompter for the lyrics.

Gad then acted out how he sang the song onstage using made-up lyrics.

“Not a single word was correct. It was a disaster. And of course, this is a true story, I had the only working mic onstage,” Gad said.

Gad will be back for Season 3 of Apple TV+’s “Central Park,” an animated series he created along with Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. Bell will also be featured in the third season.