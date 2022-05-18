Family creates fundraiser for Utah man killed while crossing Ogden street

A GoFundMe account has been created for Tyler James Royster, 36, who died after being hit by a car Friday night in Ogden. Photo: Facebook

OGDEN, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been created to cover funeral costs for a Utah man who died after being hit by a car in Ogden on Friday night.

Tyler James Royster, 36, was hit by a car as he attempted to cross Washington Boulevard near 28th Street, police said. Royster was transported to Ogden’s McKay-Dee Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

“I want him to have a decent funeral,” Royster’s family writes on the fundraising website. “He will be missed.”

Royster was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a southbound vehicle about 10:20 p.m., according to Ogden police. The driver who struck the man remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Police investigators gather evidence late Friday night at the site of a fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

