Family creates fundraiser for Utah man killed while crossing Ogden street

OGDEN, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A GoFundMe account has been created to cover funeral costs for a Utah man who died after being hit by a car in Ogden on Friday night.

Tyler James Royster, 36, was hit by a car as he attempted to cross Washington Boulevard near 28th Street, police said. Royster was transported to Ogden’s McKay-Dee Hospital, where was pronounced dead.

“I want him to have a decent funeral,” Royster’s family writes on the fundraising website. “He will be missed.”

Royster was not using a crosswalk when he was hit by a southbound vehicle about 10:20 p.m., according to Ogden police. The driver who struck the man remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.