Man arrested in West Jordan for allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend, tracking her vehicle, sending pornographic images

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 6, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan police arrested a man Thursday who allegedly stalked a woman with whom he had a consensual relationship eight years earlier, put a tracking device on her vehicle, and sent her 22 pornographic images.

Police say they viewed multiple messages in which the victim asked the man to stop sending her images and to stop showing up at her residence and workplace.

“The victim stated when she told the suspect to stop, the suspect told the victim he would never stop looking for her,” the man’s affidavit says. His goal was to resume an intimate relationship, the woman told officers.

“The victim stated the suspect also showed up to her place of work more than (once) in the past several months. The victim stated these actions have made the victim feel like ‘she was not a normal person’ anymore. The victim stated the victim feels scared and feels like the victim has to constantly look over the victim’s shoulder to see if the suspect is following the victim.

“The suspect engaged in a course of conduct by sending more than ten photos or videos to the victim. These actions placed the victim in emotional distress by the statements the victim made about being scared of being followed constantly.”

The affidavit, filed by an officer of the West Jordan Police Department, said the woman showed him “screenshots of the tracking device tracking her location on several different occasions. The victim then received a message from the suspect stating ‘You don’t believe me but when you find one of these in your truck and when you find it you can imagine the photos and videos that I have.’

“The suspect sent this message with a photo of a GPS device. I asked the suspect about the message and the suspect stated it was a joke and would not tell me any further information.”

The man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of:

22 counts of distributing pornographic material, a third-degree felony

Stalking, a class A misdemeanor

Unlawful installation of a tracking device, a class A misdemeanor

Electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor

The man was ordered held without bail. A records check on Saturday showed he was no longer an inmate.