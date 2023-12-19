Keith Richards celebrates 80th birthday, 40th wedding anniversary

Dec. 18 (UPI) — Keith Richards is celebrating two new milestones — his 80th birthday and his 40th wedding anniversary.

The Rolling Stones guitarist turned 80 years old on Monday and also marked 40 years of marriage with his wife, Patti Hansen.

The Rolling Stones honored Richards with a tribute on social media.

“Happy birthday to the one and only @officialKeef! Wishing you the most special of days Keith! Keep on rocking,” the post reads.

Happy birthday to the one and only @officialKeef! Wishing you the most special of days Keith! Keep on rockin’ 🎸🎉 pic.twitter.com/0fAxhzhvA4 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) December 18, 2023

Fellow musician Slash also wished Richards a happy birthday online.

“Happy Birthday #KeithRichards,” the Guns N’ Roses guitarist said on Instagram.

Richards himself marked his 40th anniversary with Hansen by sharing a throwback photo from their 1983 wedding, which fell on his 40th birthday.

“For Patricia, Happy 40th Anniversary! I love you,” he captioned the post.

Keith♥️ pic.twitter.com/o6LNDnpWCv — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) December 18, 2023

Richards has two daughters, Theodora and Alexandra, with Hansen and three other children, Marlon, Angela and late son Tara, with Anita Pallenberg.

Richards is a founding member of the Rolling Stones, which also consists of Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood.

The band released Hackney Diamonds, its first album of original material since A Bigger Bang (2005), in October.

The Rolling Stones will promote Hackney Diamonds with a new North American stadium tour that kicks off April 28 in Houston.