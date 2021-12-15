Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read ‘Mean Tweets’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Dec. 14 (UPI) — Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks, Allison Janney and more read a selection of “Mean Tweets” from fans on “Jimmy Kimmel” Live.

Anne Hathaway, Timothee Chalamet, Ted Danson, Richard Jenkins, Tracy Morgan, Danny McBride, Hannah Waddingham, Tom Holland, Dakota Johnson, John Cena, Patton Oswalt, Regina King and Henry Winkler also took part in the 13th edition of “Mean Tweets” on Monday.

“Shaq’s penis is Kevin Hart,” a fan tweeted the comedian.

“Allison Janney looks like a substitute teacher everyone hates,” the actress read from a commentator.

Hanks’ “Mean Tweet” confused the actor for Tom Cruise.

“Tom Hanks is so sweaty in ‘Top Gun,’ get a shower you smelly little dwarf,” the comment said with Hanks saying he took the tweet personally.

Kimmel last presented an NBA edition of “Mean Tweets” back in July that featured basketball stars Shaquille O’Neal, Kemba Walker, Trae Young and more.