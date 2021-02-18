‘Mom’ to end with Season 8; finale set for May 6

Feb. 18 (UPI) — The current, eighth season of “Mom” will be the Allison Janney-led sitcom’s last on CBS, the show’s executive producers announced Wednesday.

“For the past eight years, we’ve had the great honor to bring these wonderful characters to life, sharing their struggles and triumphs with millions of viewers every week,” executive producers Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker and Nick Bakay said in a statement.

“From the beginning, we set out to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction that are rarely portrayed in a network comedy series,” they continued.

“Whether it was the emotional reactions of the live audience on tape night inside Stage 20, or discussions at the White House regarding the opioid crisis, or the personal stories we continue to receive on social media, we take great pride in knowing ‘Mom’ has positively impacted so many lives. We are forever grateful to our brilliant cast and guest stars, wonderful writers, and amazing crew for going on this journey with us.”

The series finale is scheduled for May 6.

Janney’s longtime co-star Anna Faris departed before Season 8 began shooting.