Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Me’ tops U.S. album chart

Oct. 29 (UPI) — Rapper Lil Baby‘s “It’s Only Me” is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” followed by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Return of the Dream Canteen” at No. 3, Morgan Wallen‘s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 4 and The Weeknd‘s “Highlights” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Beyonce‘s “Renaissance” at No. 6, The 1975’s Being Funny is a Foreign Language” at No. 7, Harry Styles‘ “Harry’s House at No. 8, Bailey Zimmerman’s “Leave the Light On” at No. 9 and Zach Bryan’s “American Heartbreak” at No. 10.