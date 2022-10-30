Update: Woman in wheelchair hit by cement truck identified as Logan resident, 65

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a woman who died after being hit by a cement truck while crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair Friday morning in Logan.

Tina Marie Jackman, 65, of Logan, was crossing Main Street near 200 North about 9:50 a.m. in a Jazzy wheelchair when she was hit by a truck turning south onto Main Street, the Logan City Police Department stated in news release.

The woman “sustained substantial injuries, resulting in her death,” the release states.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol assisted in investigating the crash.