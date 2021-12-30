LL Cool J ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test

Dec. 30 (UPI) — LL Cool J will not perform on ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve“ after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” LL Cool J said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!”

Singer Chlöe, who was set to perform her solo debut single “Have Mercy” in Times Square, also dropped out of the show.

Journey and Karol G are still scheduled to perform live from New York’s Times Square.

The show will also feature prerecorded performances from Los Angeles of AJR and Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, D-Nice, Don Omar and Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore with Ryan Lewis and Windser, Mae Muller, Måneskin, Masked Wolf, One Republic, Polo G and Walker Hayes.

Billy Porter will also host the Central Time Zone countdown and perform from New Orleans, while Ciara will host the Los Angeles party.