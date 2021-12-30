Provo father, son die in crash on Utah-Arizona border near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son from Provo were killed in a crash on the Utah-Arizona border near St. George on Wednesday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Interstate 15 at mile post 28, just north of the Black Rock exit.

A Mustang sedan was traveling on I-15 when a semitrailer pulled out into the southbound lane from a dirt parking area, officials said.

The driver of the Mustang did not see the semi and crashed into its rear trailer.

A 55-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were killed in the crash; the man’s 11-year-old daughter was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.