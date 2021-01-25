‘Marksman’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Jan. 25 (UPI) — Liam Neeson‘s action-thriller, “The Marksman,” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “The Croods: A New Age” with $1.8 million, followed by “Wonder Woman 1984” at No. 3 with $1.6 million, “News of the World” at No. 4 with $810,000 and “Monster Hunter” at No. 5 with $810,000.

Rounding out the top tier are “Fatale” at No. 6 with $415,000, “Promising Young Woman” at No. 7 with $400,000, “Our Friend” at No. 8 with $250,000, “The War with Grandpa” at No. 9 with $164,000 and “Pinocchio” at No. 10 with $123,000.

Few new movies have been opening in theaters this past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many film releases have been postponed until next year or have bypassed theaters altogether in favor of premieres on streaming services or pay-per-view platforms.