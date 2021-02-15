‘Croods’ tops North American box office with $2.04M

Feb. 15 (UPI) — The Nicolas Cage–Emma Stone animated adventure, “The Croods: A New Age,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $2.04 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Judas and the Black Messiah” with $2 million, followed by “The Little Things” at No. 3 with $1.9 million, “Wonder Woman 1984” at No. 4 with $1.3 million and “The Marksman” at No. 5 with $1.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Land” at No. 6 with $940,000, “Monster Hunter” at No. 7 with $650,000, “News of the World” at No. 8 with $385,000, “Promising Young Woman” at No. 9 with $182,000 and “The War with Grandpa” at No. 10 with $180,000.