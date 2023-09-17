‘Nun II’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Sept. 17 (UPI) — The Nun II is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $14.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Haunting in Venice with $14.5 million, followed by The Equalizer 3 at No. 3 with $7.2 million, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 at No. 4 with $4.7 million and Barbie at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Jawan at No. 6 with $2.49 million, Blue Beetle at No. 7 with $2.48 million, Gran Turismo at No. 8 with $2.4 million, Oppenheimer at No. 9 with $2.1 million and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at No. 10 with $2 million.