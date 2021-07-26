‘Old’ tops North American box office with $16.5M

July 25 (UPI) — M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller, “Old,” is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $16.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Snake Eyes” with $13.4 million, followed by “Black Widow” at No. 3 with $11.6 million, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at No. 4 with $9.6 million and “F9: The Fast Saga” at No. 5 with $4.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” at No. 6 with $3.4 million, “The Boss Baby: Family Business” at No. 7 with $2.7 million, “The Forever Purge” at No. 8 with $2.3 million, “A Quiet Place Part II” at No. 9 with $1.3 million and “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” at No. 10 with $830,000.

Several of the films are also available on streaming platforms as part of a strategy to get as many people to see them as the coronavirus pandemic winds down.