Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations

Nov. 23 (UPI) — The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards with Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and more receiving nominations.

“Happier Than Ever” by Eilish, “Planet Her (Deluxe)” by Doja Cat, “Back of My Mind” by H.E.R., “We Are” by Jon Batiste, “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” by Justin Bieber, “Montero” by Lil Nas X, “Sour” by Rodrigo, “Love for Sale” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “Evermore” by Taylor Swift and “Donda” by Kanye West are nominated for Album of the Year.

Record of the year nominees include “Drivers License” by Rodrigo, “Happier Than Ever” by Eilish, “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “I Still Have Faith in You” by ABBA, “Freedom” by Batiste, “I Get A Kick Out of You” by Bennett and Gaga, “Peaches” by Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Right on Time” by Brandi Carlile.

Song of the Year

Song of the Year nominees include “Bad Habits” by Ed Sheeran, “A Beautiful Noise” by Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile, “Driver’s License” by Rodrigo, “Fight For You” by H.E.R., “Happier Than Ever” by Eilish, “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Peaches” by Bieber featuring Caesar and Giveon and “Right on Time” by Carlile.

Best New Artist nominees include Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie.

Rap album

Best Rap Album nominees include “Donda” by Kanye West, “The Off-Season” by J.Cole, “Certified Lover Boy” by Drake, “King’s Disease II” by Nas and “Call Me if You Get Lost” by Tyler, The Creator.

Best Música Urbana Album nominees include “El Último Tour Del Mundo” by Bad Bunny, “Jose” by J Balvin, “Afrodisíaco” by Rauw Alejandro, “KG0516” by Karol G, “Mendó” by Alex Cuba and “Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios)” by Kali Uchis.

Music video

Best Music Video nominees include “Shot in the Dark” by AC/DC, “Freedom” by Jon Batiste, “I Get a Kick Out of You” by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X and “Good 4 U” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Best R&B, Pop

Best R&B album nominees include “Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” by Snoh Aalegra, We Are by Jon Batiste, Gold-Diggers Sound by Leon Bridges, “Back of My Mind” by H.E.R. and “Heaux Tales” by Jazmine Sullivan.

Best Pop Vocal Album nominees include “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” by Justin Bieber, “Planet Her (Deluxe)” by Doja Cat, “Happier Than Ever” by Eilish, “Positions” by Ariana Grande and “Sour” by Olivia Rodrigo.

A full list of nominees can be found on the official Grammys website.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominees during a livestreamed event, along with Jon Batiste, Carly Pearce, H.E.R., BTS and more.