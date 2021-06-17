Picard confronts Q in ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 teaser

June 17 (UPI) — Paramount+ released a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard” on Wednesday. The season is coming in 2022.

A previous teaser revealed that John de Lancie would return as Q. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) faced Q in many episodes of “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

The new trailer shows Q reacting to seeing an older Picard. It also confirms that Q sends Picard and his new crew on another time-bending game to “save the future,” as Picard says.

Isa Briones, Alison Pill, Santiago Cabrera and Jeri Ryan also return for Season 2. At the end of the the teaser, Seven of Nine (Ryan) appears without her Borg appliance over her eye.

Wednesday also marks Captain Picard Day. “Star Trek” fans celebrate June 16 because on “The Next Generation,” Picard would hold an event for the schoolchildren on the U.S.S. Enterprise-D.

“Star Trek: Picard” premiered Jan. 23, 2020 on CBS All Access and showed a Picard years after leaving the Federation. All Access became Paramount+ in March.

Paramount+ is also home to “Star Trek: Discovery,” several animated “Star Trek” series and the upcoming spinoffs “Strange New Worlds” and “Section 31.”