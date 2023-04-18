WVCPD says goodbye to K-9 who ‘chased cats and cartels’

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police said goodbye to a fellow officer, the fur-bearing kind, in a social media tribute.

The police pup named simply Q died Thursday morning, according to the department post.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of retired police K-9, Q. After 14 years of living a life most dogs could only dream of having, Q’s days of chasing cats and cartel members came to a close early this morning.”

Q was a talented police dog with a special knack for sniffing out drugs, police said. The canine had the opportunity to work the fourth-busiest land-border crossing in the world, the San Yasidro Port of entry into the United States, in southern California.

“During his time there, Q brought new meaning to the term ‘stay in your lane.’ Q could work in the No. 1 lane of the port and end up finding drugs in the No. 8 lane, simply by following his nose.”

Q with hander working at the San Ysidro Port Photo courtesy West Valley City Police

Q also had the opportunity to bust drug smugglers along Interstate 80 in Utah.

“When Q would hit on a load, he got paid out twice, first with a ball. Then Q’s handler would hit the drive-thru at McDonalds to buy Q a cheeseburger. This became a bit of a routine for Q and his handler.”

Cheeseburgers may be the only thing Q valued more than a ball, the department said, calling “his ball drive second to none. Anyone strolling the neighborhood with Wilson 1 tennis balls on the bottom of their walker feared Q.”

Q was well loved and will definitely be missed, police said, asking “In honor of this special member of our WVCPD family, please give a dog a nice scratch behind the ears today and be sure to tell them Goood Boooy!”