‘Rape of 2 Coreys’ premieres in LA; Charlie Sheen denies allegations

March 10 (UPI) — Actor and filmmaker Corey Feldman hosted the premiere of his new documentary, “(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys,” in Los Angeles on Monday.

EW.com reported Rosanna Arquette, Dave Navarro, Chris Kattan, Ron Jeremy and Jamie Kennedy attended the screening of the film, which alleges several powerful men sexually assaulted Feldman and his late friend, actor Corey Haim, when they were child stars in the 1980s and ’90s.

TheWrap.com said the film was supposed to be available for pay-per-view streaming online at the same time it was being shown at the Directors Guild Theater, but the digital debut was canceled when the website crashed.

Feldman, who posted a smiling selfie from the packed theater, at first celebrated the moment suggesting this was because so many people were interested in his film, which cost $20 to watch online.

But Fox News said Feldman later blamed the glitch on hackers who don’t want people to view the documentary.

“I hope [the film] gives other victims the strength to come forward. Because there’s gotta be a tidal wave right now. We need a tidal wave of justice. We need a tidal wave of truth. We need a tidal wave of courage,” Feldman told the audience at the screening. “The truth must survive. Children must be saved.”

The documentary features Feldman repeating on-screen claims that actor Charlie Sheen raped Haim on the set of their 1986 film “Lucas.”

It also includes testimony from Feldman’s ex-wife Susie Sprague and mutual Feldman-Haim friend Jamison Newlander recalling how Haim told them Sheen raped him when he was 19 and Haim was 13, Rolling Stone said.

Sheen and Haim’s mother, Judy, have long denied the allegations, and Sheen sued the National Enquirer tabloid in 2017 over a report it published about the accusation.

He denounced the story at the time as “twisted lies.”

After the documentary screened he issued another denial.

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” Sheen’s representative told TheWrap.com Tuesday. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

Haim died of pneumonia in 2010. He was 38.

Feldman also said in T”he Rape of Two Coreys” that former nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, former talent manager Marty Weiss and actor Jon Grissom sexually abused him as a child.

Weiss and Grissom have also denied the allegations.

As of Tuesday morning, the film was still not available to stream online.

“I giv u my personal guarantee that everyone will get 2 c the film! Even if i havta butn DVDs and send them 2 each of u! Nothing will keep #MYTRUTHDOC from coming out! This is insane! Please pray 4 us!” Feldman tweeted.

“The site stopped selling tix, and I am waiting 4 their staff to wake up on East Coast. I will update all of u as soon as I know if the film will still stream 2day! This whole thing is sabotage of the highest order!” he added.

Feldman and Haim were longtime friends who starred in a string of teen blockbusters, including “The Lost Boys,” “License to Drive” and “Dream a Little Dream.” They also starred in the docu-series “The Two Coreys,” which ran two seasons in 2007-08.

Sheen went on to star in the TV sitcoms “Spin City,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Anger Management.”

He battled addiction for years and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since announcing he was HIV positive in 2015.