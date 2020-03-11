Illegal burn in Hooper damages 5 different properties

HOOPER, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber Fire District wants everyone to understand what can happen in the case of an illegal burn.

Weber and Roy Fire crews responded Tuesday to one such fire in Hooper, a Facebook post by Weber Fire said.

“Five different properties were burned, luckily there were no injuries or structures burned,” the post said.

“Please keep in mind that if you burn and your fire damages another person’s property, you can be charged with a Class B Misdemeanor and required to pay restitution for suffered losses.”

This is a good reminder that, if you choose to burn, make sure you’re doing it legally and take the needed precautions to keep the fire contained and under control. This will protect your property and the property of others, and it could save lives.