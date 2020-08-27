Real Salt Lake, Utah Jazz, other teams cancel games to protest police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake soccer have joined other NBA and MJS teams in canceling games and matches in protest of the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake, a Black man who was armed with a knife but walking away from police was shot seven times in the back, which left him paralyzed from the waist down, his father told reporters.

The Larry Miller organization issued a statement regarding the Jazz.

“We support and join with the National Basketball Association, its teams, the players and the Utah Jazz in condemning social injustice and violence against Black people,” it says.

“Our family and organization remain fully committed to and focused on building a country that is equitable, just and safe. We also echo Jacob Blake’s mother’s plea to ‘use our hearts, our love and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other.’”

Real Salt Lake Soccer also joined a protest by Major League Soccer.

“The entire Major League Soccer family is deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and events in Kenosha,” the MLS statement says.

We continue to stand with the black community throughout our country — including our players and employees — and share in their pain, anger and frustration. The entire Major League Soccer family unequivocally condemns racism and has always stood for equality, but we need to do more to take tangible steps to impact change. We will continue to work with our players, our clubs and the broader soccer community to harness our collective power to fight for equality and social justice.”

An additional MLS tweet listed the teams.

“Major League Soccer has made the decision to postpone the remaining five matches — Miami-Atlanta, Dallas-Colorado, Real Salt Lake-LAFC, San Jose-Portland, La Galaxy-Seattle — scheduled for tonight. Each match will be rescheduled.”

Real Salt Lake tweeted in agreement:

“In solidarity with the players from both teams, tonight’s match has been canceled.”

Also participating in the cancelation are some Major League Baseball teams.