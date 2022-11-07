Rebel Wilson celebrates birth of first child: ‘She’s a beautiful miracle’

Nov. 7 (UPI) — Rebel Wilson is a new mom.

The 42-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, via surrogate last week.

Wilson shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl.

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Wilson captioned the post. “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making… but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” she added.

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly… much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club,” the actress said.

Wilson’s “Pitch Perfect” co-star Skylar Astin, actress Arielle Kebbel and director Taika Waititi were among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

“Congrats Mama Rebel!!” Astin wrote.

“Congrats so happy for you, you’re going to be an incredible mom. Welcome to the world sweet Roycie!” Kebbel added.

“yes Rebz, congrats xx,” Waititi said.

The news follows Wilson denying reports that she and her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma are engaged. Wilson shot down the speculation in a post Saturday on Instagram Stories.

“Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged,” Wilson captioned a photo of photo of herself and Agruma at Disneyland.

Last week, Wilson teased that she and her partner “took the next step in our relationship… and created a capsule collection of hoodies and sweatpants!”

She then shared a photo of her modeling the luxe loungewear.

Wilson and the Lemon Ve Limon clothing brand founder have been dating since early last year.

Wilson confirmed the romance on Instagram in June, writing, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”