Spanish Fork police: 3 juveniles, suspected runaways, sought by law enforcement

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police and the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating three juveniles believed to have run away on Friday, Nov. 4.

The youths are Kalysta Willis, Elijah Seeley and Katiana Peterson.

Willis is 5 feet 8 inches and about 210 pounds, according to a statement on the Spanish Fork Police, Fire & EMS Facebook page.

Seeley is 5 feet 10 inches and about 175 pounds. Peterson, whose disappearance was first announced Sunday, is 5 feet 4 inches and about 140 pounds.

“If you have information on their whereabouts please contact the Spanish Fork Police at 801-804-4700 or Utah County Sheriff’s Department 801-794-3970,” the news release says.