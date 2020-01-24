‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Meet the Season 12 contestants

Meet your 13 new candidates competing for the crown. #DragRace Season 12 is here! https://twitter.com/i/events/1220061112479010818 …

The contestants include 29-year-old Aiden Zhane of Acworth, Ga.; 34-year-old Brita of New York City; 28-year-old Crystal Methyd of Springfield, Mo.; 28-year-old Dahlia Sin of Los Angeles; 21-year-old Gigi Goode of Los Angeles; 24-year-old Heidi N Closet of Ramseur, N.C.; 34-year-old Jackie Cox of New York City; 32-year-old Jaida Essence Hall of Milwaukee; 26-year-old Jan of New York City; 28-year-old Nicky Doll of of New York City; 28-year-old Rock M Sakura of San Francisco; 27-year-old Sherry Pie of New York City; and 30-year-old Widow Von’Du of Kansas City.

VH1 is also set to premiere in 2020 “RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race” which will feature three stars every episode receiving drag transformations from past contestants including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Money X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.