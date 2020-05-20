Ryan Seacrest returns to TV after health concerns

May 19 (UPI) — Ryan Seacrest is back on TV following concerns about his health.

The 45-year-old television personality appeared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” as usual Tuesday after missing Monday’s episode.

During Tuesday’s opening, Seacrest thanked his co-host Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, for filling in for him on Monday. He also thanked fans for their well wishes.

“I want to thank Mark for filling in yesterday. I appreciate that,” Seacrest said. “He’s so good at it. And also the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax. And here we are once again at it on ‘Live.'”

Fans speculated that Seacrest had a stroke during the “American Idol” Season 18 finale Sunday. Fans said Seacrest’s eyes appeared swollen and that he seemed to jumble his words.

Seacrest’s rep denied the reports Monday.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the rep told People. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

“Between ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest,’ and the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the rep added. “So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

Just Sam was crowned the winner during the “American Idol” finale Sunday.