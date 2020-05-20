I-80 closed from Wendover to Tooele after 3 semis blow over

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three semis were blown over Monday at two different points on westbound Interstate 80, and troopers are on scene.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol tweeted that one semi blew over at Mile Marker 27 and two at Mile Marker 28. No injuries were reported.

According to Utah Department of Transportation, I-80 is closed to all vehicles between Wendover (Mile Marker 1) and Tooele (Mile Marker 99). Drivers should expect major delays. Strong wind gusts are expected in the area at least until late Monday night.

For updates on road closures and conditions, go to udottraffic.utah.gov

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.