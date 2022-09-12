‘Saturday Night Live’ to return for Season 48 in October

Sept. 12 (UPI) — Late-night sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” will return in October.

NBC announced Monday that Season 48 will premiere Oct. 1.

The network has yet to announce a host and musical guest for the season premiere.

Season 48 follows the exits of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson.

Cast members Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari also won’t return for the new season.

McKinnon called “SNL” “the love of my life” during an appearance on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” in August.

“Saturday Night Live” is created by Lorne Michaels. The remaining cast members include Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang.