‘Sonic’ tops the North American box office with $71M

April 10 (UPI) — “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $71 million in receipts in its weekend debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Morbius” with $10.2 million, followed by “The Lost City” at No. 3 with $9.2 million, “Ambulance” at No. 4 with $8.7 million and “The Batman” at No. 5 with $6.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at No. 6 with $6.1 million, “Uncharted” at No. 7 with $2.7 million, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at No. 8 with $625,000, “Selena” at No. 9 with $402,000 and “Sing 2” at No. 10 with $220,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies earned about $116 million, compared with last weekend’s take of about $77 million.

“Morbius” led last weekend with $39.1 million.