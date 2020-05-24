Steve Carell, Rose Byrne comedy ‘Irresistible’ set for June 26 video release

May 24 (UPI) — Focus Features has announced plans to release its new comedy “Irresistible” via video-on-demand platforms on June 26.

Comedian Jon Stewart wrote and directed the film, which stars his former “The Daily Show” collaborator Steve Carell and “Bridesmaids” alum Rose Byrne.

The movie is about a Democratic political consultant who helps a retired Marine colonel — played by Chris Cooper — run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town, according to a press release. Byrne plays the manager of a rival campaign.

The cast also includes Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace and Natasha Lyonne.

Focus said it will cost $19.99 to rent the film for two days. The release is scheduled as most U.S. theaters remain closed due to social-distancing practices enacted to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.