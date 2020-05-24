Gov. Herbert orders flags lowered in recognition of Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the state of Utah to be flown at half-staff in honor of Memorial Day.

A news release from the Office of the Governor said in coordination with a directive from the White House, flags will be flown at half-staff at all state office buildings from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 25.

The act honors Memorial Day and the men and women of the United States Armed Forces who gave their lives in the service of our country.

“Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute for the customary forenoon period,” the news release said.

Additionally, Herbert called on Utahns to observe Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and ask that all Utahns come together for a shared moment of silence at 3 p.m. to reflect on those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Herbert issued the following statement: “While the ceremonies and our tributes to the fallen may look different this year due to coronavirus, our enduring respect and gratitude for their sacrifice remains unchanged.

“To that end, I call upon all Utahns to observe this Memorial Day as a day of prayer for permanent peace, and ask that we all come together for a shared moment of silence at 3 p.m. to honor and reflect on those who died protecting our freedoms.”

“Jeanette and I join all Utahns in expressing our eternal gratitude for the sacrifices our Armed Forces members and their families make on behalf of our nation. Today, and every day, we honor and salute you.”

Utahns are asked to adhere to their local health and safety guidelines and maintain physical distancing while visiting cemeteries and war memorials during Memorial Day weekend, the news release said. When possible, visitors are urged to consider visiting Sunday to avoid possible crowds on Memorial Day.

“Families may continue the tradition of placing flowers and small American flags at their veteran’s gravesite at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale,” the news release added. “Due to COVID-19, the chapel and administration building, including restrooms, are closed to the public until further notice.”

In addition, Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on Sunday, to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herbert issued the following statement: “We join with the entire country in paying our respects to those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic. As we fight this virus together, let us remember those who have passed, those who are struggling with the disease, and the healthcare heroes who make daily sacrifices to provide the best treatment to those who are suffering.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Sunday. Individuals and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.