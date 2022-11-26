Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ tops U.S. album chart

Nov. 26 (UPI) — Pop music star Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss,” followed by Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at No. 3, Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” at No. 4 and Louis Tomlinson‘s “Faith in the Future” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, The Weeknd’s The Highlights at No. 7, Bruce Springsteen‘s “Only the Strong Survive” at No. 8, Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” at No. 9 and Nas’ “King’s Disease III” at No. 10.