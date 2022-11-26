Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ tops U.S. album chart

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Taylor Swift appears backstage with her awards for Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year at the 50th annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 26 (UPI) — Pop music star Taylor Swift‘s “Midnights” is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss,” followed by Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” at No. 3, Lil Baby’s “It’s Only Me” at No. 4 and Louis Tomlinson‘s “Faith in the Future” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, The Weeknd’s The Highlights at No. 7, Bruce Springsteen‘s “Only the Strong Survive” at No. 8, Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” at No. 9 and Nas’ “King’s Disease III” at No. 10.

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here