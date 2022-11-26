Pentagon condemns rocket strikes near U.S. base in Syria

Nov. 26 (UPI) — The Pentagon has condemned a rocket attack that targeted a U.S. military base in northeastern Syria on Friday night.

Two rockets were fired at a base in al-Shaddadi, Syria, at 10:31 p.m., the U.S. Central Command said in a statement. A third unfired rocket was found at the rockets’ origin site.

“Attacks of this kind place coalition forces and the civilian populace at risk and undermine the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” said CENTCOM spokesman Col. Joe Buccino.

No casualties or damage were reported.

The attack comes just days after Turkey‘s ministry of defense said it had launched air strikes over the weekend hitting dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation over the bombing that killed six in Istanbul earlier this month.

A total of 89 targets were hit over the operation, the ministry said, adding that all Turkish planes deployed returned to their bases without damage.