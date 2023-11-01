TBS to honor Matthew Perry with ‘Friends’ marathon showcasing Chandler

Oct. 31 (UPI) — TBS will honor late actor Matthew Perry with a Friends marathon showcasing his character, Chandler Bing.

The network announced the event Monday following Perry’s death.

Perry, who played Chandler on Friends throughout the show’s 10-season run, died Saturday at age 54 after being found unresponsive in the hot tub at his home.

The TBS marathon will spotlight Chandler and also feature special tributes showcasing what Perry and his character meant to fans.

The broadcast event begins Wednesday at 6 a.m. EDT with the “Best of Chandler” marathon featuring Chandler’s “most hilarious and heartwarming episodes.”

On Thursday, the marathon continues with episodes highlighting Chandler and Joey’s (Matthew LeBlanc) friendship. On Friday, the marathon will showcase Chandler and Monica’s (Courteney Cox) relationship.

Encores of the marathons will air over the weekend through Sunday, Nov. 5.

The Simpsons voice actor and Perry’s longtime friend Hank Azaria mourned Perry in a video Sunday on Instagram where he credited the actor with helping him get sober.

Others, including Friends actresses Morgan Fairchild and Maggie Wheeler, have paid tribute to Perry on social media.

Perry starred on Friends with LeBlanc, Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer, who spoke out in a joint statement to People on Tuesday.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the stars said. “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

“In time we will say more, as and when we are able,” the group added. “For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”