Teenager shot, wounded inside car in Murray McDonald’s parking lot

MURRAY, Utah, March 3, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A teenage boy was critically injured Saturday night in a shooting inside a car at a McDonald’s restaurant in Murray.

Police were called to the scene, at 4452 S. 300 West, at about 6:30 p.m., Murray City Police spokeswoman Kristen Reardon told Gephardt Daily.

“There were three teenagers in a vehicle,” Reardon said. “They had a gun in the car and it discharged, striking one of the teenagers. That individual went to the hospital in very serious condition.”

Reardon said on Sunday she had no updates on the teen’s condition.

She referred to the three males as “friends in the same car.” Since the car is considered the crime scene, it was towed to the Murray City Police Department for forensic analysis, Reardon said.

The investigation is ongoing as to whether the shooting was an accident or intentional, Reardon said, adding that as far as she knew, no one was taken into custody Saturday night. Reardon also said she did not know the ages of the males involved.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are confirmed.