SLCPD shares new police dog’s first bust as he sniffs out thief

June and her handler jumped into action as they saw the suspect making a run for it, police said in the Monday night post, noting the grocery store’s loss prevention officer helped out keeping eyes on the fleeing suspect.

“Once our K9 officer deployed K9 June, she did her magic and followed the track to a nearby apartment complex.

“Our bloodhounds are remarkably talented, and K9 June followed the track to the suspect’s hiding location – sitting in a chair, under a stairwell.”

Officers reviewed surveillance video and confirmed the person June tracked down was in fact the person who stole from the grocery store.

“Congrats to K9 June and her handler!”