‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ ‘parts ways’ with 3 top producers

Aug. 18 (UPI) — Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has lost three senior producers on her daytime talk show, Warner Bros. said Tuesday.

Executive producers Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” CNN reported that a Warner Bros. spokesperson said. CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia, owns Warner Bros. Television, the show’s distributor.

Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt, who have been on the award-winning syndicated talk show since it debuted in 2003, will continue their work as executive producers alongside host DeGeneres, Variety reported.

The changes comes amid some staffers describing the work environment as toxic, prompting DeGeneres to send a memo to staffers apologizing late last month.

DeGeneres acknowledged that Warner Bros. had launched an investigation in mid-July alleging racism, bullying and intimidation.

Staffers heard of the changes Monday afternoon during a Zoom video conference call where DeGeneres apologized again to more than 200 staffers, adding that she plans to ensure going forward her employees feel “happy and safe.”

Also, during the call, Connelly and Lassner revealed results from the Warner Bros. internal investigation based on more than 100 interviews with people connected to the show.

The probe found no evidence of “systemic” racism on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” but also found that there needed to be more diversity and inclusion. Other specifics of the probe were not disclosed.

DeGeneres and other staffers said that they would participate in diversity and inclusion workshops.

Variety reported that the talk show host also promoted the show’s resident DJ, Stephen “tWitch Boss,” an