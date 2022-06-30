Unique ‘Jetsons’ house for sale in Oklahoma

June 30 (UPI) — An unusual house for sale in Oklahoma is drawing attention online due to its resemblance to the titular family’s domicile from classic 1960s cartoon series “The Jetsons.”

Nancy Davis Vandenhende of Halloran Home Team – eXp Realty, who showed the unusual Tulsa home in a popular TikTok video, said the house features its own elevator that takes residents and visitors up to the saucer-shaped main floor of the house.

The home features windows on all sides and features a “breathtaking view of the Tulsa Skyline,” the listing states.

“It reminds me of ‘The Jetsons.’ Views from every turn,” Vandenhende told KOKI-TV.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home was built in 2005. The current asking price is $415,000.