Sept. 24 (UPI) — R&B super-star Usher has been booked to perform the next Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The National Football League announced the news Sunday.

The game will be played Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Usher, 44, is a Grammy winner best known for his songs “Yeah,” “Burn,” “My Boo,” “Caught Up,” “Nice & Slow,” “You Make Me Wanna,” “My Way,” “U Remind Me,” “U Got It Bad” and “U Don’t Have to Call.”

Rihanna provided the musical entertainment for the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.