Former Utes kicker Matt Gay makes NFL history with 4 field goals of 50+

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Matt Gay kicked his way into the NFL record books Sunday, connecting on four field goals of 50+ yards, including the 53-yard game-winner, as the Indianapolis Colts shocked the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 in overtime.

The former University of Utah and Orem High School star became the only player in NFL history to make four field goals of 50 or more yards in a single game. He finished 5 for 5 in the road win, connecting from 31 and 54 yards and later hitting three from 53 yards.

“That boy was nailing them,” Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “People underestimate the power of the kicking game. I think Matt proved everybody his worth today for sure.”

Gay, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams following the 2021 season, signed with the Colts in the offseason as an offensive weapon and steading force in the kicking game. He’s a perfect 6 for 6 on field goals and 8 for 8 on PATs in his first three games in Indianapolis.

“The kicker position is a little bit, when it comes down to that moment, everyone’s looking just at you,” said Gay, who has made seven consecutive field goals of 50 or more yards. “So being able to come through it for them … for this organization, that’s special [and] I’ll hold onto that forever because those moments don’t come along very often.”

His former Utes teammate Zack Moss, who helped set up the game-winner with a pair of solid runs in overtime, said he was confident Gay would get the job done.

“I wasn’t worried about it at all,” Moss said. “I just wanted to make sure we were able to put him in a position to go ahead and close that thing out.”

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 3:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star made a game-high 13 tackles (seven solo) in the Commanders’ 37-3 loss to the Bills.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

Blackmon, who played at Utah and Layton High School, made a season-high 12 tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Colts’ OT victory.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 70-20 loss to the Dolphins.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star is expected to play Monday night vs. the Buccaneers.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie made his first NFL tackle in the Browns’ 27-3 victory over the Titans.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star made one tackle in the Cardinals’ 28-16 victory over the Cowboys.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

Read about the former Utah and Orem star’s clutch and historic performance in the story above.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ home loss to the Colts.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson finished with two solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and a pass defended in the Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end had two receptions for 4 yards in the Bills’ 37-3 victory over the Commanders.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd finished with five tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in the Jaguars’ 37-17 home loss to the Texans.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss posted career highs of 30 carries and 122 yards and also caught a 17-yard touchdown in the Colts’ 22-19 road win over the Ravens. It was his first TD reception this season and third of his NFL career.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was inactive in Week 3.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star made two tackles (one solo) in the Saints’ 18-17 loss to the Packers.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams was inactive in Week 3.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted three times for 128 yards (42.7 yards per punt) and landed two inside the 20-yard line in the 49ers’ 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

Injured reserve

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Bradlee Anae, DL, N.Y. Jets

Practice squads

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).